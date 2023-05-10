Relegation places, Champions League qualification and the Premier League title are all still to play for in the final few weeks of the season.

There is still plenty at stake on the pitch heading into the final few weeks of the season.

And off the pitch, clubs know that the higher they finish in the Premier League table, the more money they will receive in ‘merit payments’.

This money is split from a pot and is paid to each club depending on where they finish in the table - meaning although some clubs may not have too much to play for on the face of it, every win and defeat could impact their bank balance come the end of the campaign.

Here, we take a look at every Premier League club’s potential finishing positions between now and the end of the season and see how much money from merit payments - based on last season’s figures.

Do these figures surprise you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

1 . Southampton Southampton can finish between 16th and 20th this season. Based on last season’s figures, this would net them between £2,057,220 and £10,286,100 in merit payments. Photo Sales

2 . Leeds United Leeds United can finish between 14th and 20th this season. Based on last season’s figures, this would net them between £2,057,220 and £14,400,540 in merit payments. Photo Sales

3 . Leicester City Leicester City can finish between 14th and 20th this season. Based on last season’s figures, this would net them between £2,057,220 and £14,400,540 in merit payments. Photo Sales

4 . Everton Everton can finish between 12th and 20th this season. Based on last season’s figures, this would net them between £2,057,220 and £18,514,980 in merit payments. Photo Sales