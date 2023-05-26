Newcastle United have secured Champions League qualification heading into their last game of the season.

Whilst Newcastle have very little to play for except pride when they head to Stamford Bridge on Sunday, other teams still have plenty to play for on the pitch with relegation places still to be decided.

And off the pitch, clubs know that the higher they finish in the Premier League table, the more money they will receive in ‘merit payments’.

This money is split from a pot and is paid to each club depending on where they finish in the table - meaning although some clubs may not have too much to play for on the face of it, every win and defeat could impact their bank balance come the end of the campaign.

Here, we take a look at every Premier League club’s potential finishing positions between now and the end of the season and see how much money from merit payments - based on last season’s figures.

1 . Southampton Southampton will finish 20th this season. Based on last season’s figures, this would net them £2,057,220 in merit payments. Photo Sales

2 . Leeds United Leeds United can finish between 17th and 19th this season. Based on last season’s figures, this would net them between £4,114,440 and £8,228,880 in merit payments. Photo Sales

3 . Leicester City Leicester City can finish between 17th and 19th this season. Based on last season’s figures, this would net them between £4,114,440 and £8,228,880 in merit payments. Photo Sales

4 . Everton Everton can finish between 17th and 19th this season. Based on last season’s figures, this would net them between £4,114,440 and £8,228,880 in merit payments. Photo Sales