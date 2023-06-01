Premier League prize money: The stunning amounts Newcastle United and their rivals will earn from their league finish this season.

Newcastle had very little to play for except pride when they headed to Stamford Bridge on Sunday - as Champions League qualification was already in the bag.

They travelled to the capital knowing they would finish the season in either 3rd or 4th place with a small amount of ‘merit payments’ prize money the only real difference between each position.

This ‘merit payments’ money is split from a pot and is paid to each club depending on where they finish in the table - meaning although some clubs may not have had too much to play for on the face of it on Sunday, their bank balance could have been impacted by their respective results at the weekend.

Here, we take a look at every Premier League club’s finishing position and see how much money from merit payments they are likely to make - based on last season’s figures which are expected to increase this season.

Southampton finished 20th - based on last season's figures, this will net them at least £2,057,220 in merit payments.

Leeds United finished 19th - based on last season's figures, this will net them at least £4,114,440 in merit payments.

Leicester City finished 18th - based on last season's figures, this will net them at least £6,171,660 in merit payments.

Everton finished 17th - based on last season's figures, this will net them at least £8,228,880 in merit payments.