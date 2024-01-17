Newcastle United transfer news: Who are currently the club’s most valuable assets should they look to sell?

Newcastle United have so far been very quiet in the January transfer window, despite an injury crisis depleting the resources available to Eddie Howe. One reason why the Magpies are yet to sign anyone this month - and are unlikely to do so on a permanent basis this window - is because of Financial Fair Play (FFP) and Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

Whilst Newcastle haven’t breached these rules, unlike a couple of their Premier League rivals, they are close to the limit and are limited as to what they can spend on transfers. CEO Darren Eales recently admitted that the club will have to trade in the market in order to free up some money.

He said: "It’s difficult to say specifically on certain players, but I can say that, if we’re going to get to where we want to get to, at times it is necessary to trade your players. Whether that is because of the contract length of the player in question, the offer is too good to refuse, you need to reload in certain areas, but all of this could make sense to trade that player.”

With that in mind, here, we take a look at how Transfermarkt value Newcastle United’s current first-team squad to see what sort of transfer fees the club could expect if they look to sell anyone this month or in the summer: