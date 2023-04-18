News you can trust since 1849
The stunning values of Newcastle United’s 16 'elite' summer transfer targets ranked - photo gallery

Newcastle United will target four ‘elite’ players this summer as they aim to strengthen Eddie Howe’s squad.

By Joe Buck
Published 18th Apr 2023, 10:47 BST

The Telegraph report that Newcastle will use a shortlist of 16 to determine their transfer business this summer, with their budget dependent on a player by player basis.

The Magpies are still in the mix for a Champions League place this season and would likely need to qualify for the competition in order to attract the majority of players in that list.

Additions in all areas of the field are being looked at, but recruitments in midfield, in attack and at left-back will likely be prioritised when the summer transfer window opens.

It could be yet another transformative summer at St James’ Park as they look to break into European football’s elite.

Here, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we take a look at the market values of every player on the Telegraph’s 16-man shortlist to see how much the Magpies could be expected to pay for their services.

Mitoma is valued at £19.42m by Transfermarkt.

1. Kaoru Mitoma

Mitoma is valued at £19.42m by Transfermarkt. Photo: Mike Hewitt

McTominay is valued at £22.07m by Transfermarkt.

2. Scott McTominay

McTominay is valued at £22.07m by Transfermarkt. Photo: Stu Forster

Tierney is valued at £22.07m by Transfermarkt.

3. Kieran Tierney

Tierney is valued at £22.07m by Transfermarkt. Photo: David Price

Veiga is valued at £26.48m by Transfermarkt.

4. Gabri Veiga

Veiga is valued at £26.48m by Transfermarkt. Photo: Octavio Passos

