Newcastle United will target four ‘elite’ players this summer as they aim to strengthen Eddie Howe’s squad.

The Telegraph report that Newcastle will use a shortlist of 16 to determine their transfer business this summer, with their budget dependent on a player by player basis.

The Magpies are still in the mix for a Champions League place this season and would likely need to qualify for the competition in order to attract the majority of players in that list.

Additions in all areas of the field are being looked at, but recruitments in midfield, in attack and at left-back will likely be prioritised when the summer transfer window opens.

It could be yet another transformative summer at St James’ Park as they look to break into European football’s elite.

Here, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we take a look at the market values of every player on the Telegraph’s 16-man shortlist to see how much the Magpies could be expected to pay for their services.

