On the latest episode of the Mouth of the Tyne Podcast, our writers Dominic Scurr, Miles Starforth and Joe Buck reflect on the international break and look ahead to the return of Premier League football for Newcastle.

The Magpies currently sit 10th in the table and are looking to pick up their second win of the season when they visit Fulham this Saturday (3pm kick-off).

Eddie Howe will be hoping to welcome several key players back from injury for the match.

Mouth of the Tyne Podcast

