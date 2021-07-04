The TEN key dates for the diary as Newcastle United's summer takes shape
So much remains uncertain at Newcastle United, but things are at least starting to take shape with regards their summer playing plans.
We may not have anything definitive in relation to the future ownership of the football club, nor do we know what lies in wait with regards transfers, or a retained list, contracts, accounts and more – but a picture is beginning to emerge in relation to the Magpies’ summer schedule.
A trip to Portugal for a warm weather training camp has been cancelled due to Covid travel restrictions imposed by the UK government. In its place is a week-long trip to Queen Ethelburga's Collegiate campus in Yorkshire, where United travelled last summer.
SIX games have been announced so far, with more likely to come – so here’s the key dates for the NUFC summer.
Return to pre-season testing: Monday, July 5
Full pre-season player return: Wednesday, July 7
Pre-season camp: Queen Ethelburga's Collegiate campus, Yorkshire – Monday, July 12
Pre-season game 1: York City (a) – Sunday, July 18 (split squad)
Pre-season game 2: Harrogate Town (a) – Sunday, July 18 (split squad)
Pre-season game 3: Doncaster Rovers (a) – Friday, July 23
Pre-season game 4: Rotherham United (a) – Tuesday, July 27
Pre-season game 5: Burton Albion (a) – Friday, July 30
Pre-season game 6: Norwich City (h) – Saturday, August 7
Premier League opener: West Ham United (h) – Sunday, August 15