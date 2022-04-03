Heung-Min Son of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates with teammate Harry Kane after scoring their side's second goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on March 20, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

The Tottenham Hotspur line-up Newcastle United could face – late withdrawal forces Conte to make change from West Ham win

After a 16 day break, Newcastle United return to Premier League action at Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon (4:30pm kick-off).

By Dominic Scurr
Sunday, 3rd April 2022, 10:54 am

Eddie Howe’s side are hoping to climb further away from relegation danger by picking up a result at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Magpies dropped to 15th in the table following Saturday’s results while Spurs sit fifth but knowing a win by two or more goals would see them temporarily up to fourth ahead of Arsenal’s match at Crystal Palace on Monday evening.

Here is how Spurs could line-up...

1. Hugo Lloris

Played every minute in the Premier League this season.

2. Cristian Romero

Scored in a 2-0 win over Brighton last month.

3. Eric Dier

Started 26 games at centre-back in the Premier League this season.

4. Davinson Sanchez

Could return to the starting line-up should Sergio Regulion not be passed fit to start.

