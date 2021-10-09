The TWO key appointments Newcastle United could make - formerly of Leeds and Liverpool

Following an 18 month wait, the PCP Partners, the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia and Reuben Brothers gained the keys to St James’s Park on Thursday evening.

Staveley has fronted the change in ownership so far, briefing supporters and media about their plans for the North East club.

As part of the swift change in direction following the end of Mike Ashley’s soul-destroying 14-year ownership, United are set to make a number of key changes – including more focus on recruitment and academy level.

Newcastle United part owner Amanda Staveley. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Here, we take a look at the two key appointments rumoured behind the scenes so far:

Frank McParland – Advisor

McParland has been on Tyneside this week assisting Amanda Staveley’s team following the completion of the takeover on Thursday evening.

The 63-year-old worked as chief scout and academy director at Liverpool - where he built a close relationship with Rafa Benitez – before joining Brentford as a director of football in 2013.

From there, he moved to Burnley as a sporting director but that lasted just five months as he teamed up with Scottish giants Rangers.

Following Mark Warburton’s departure at the Ibrox, McParland followed him to Nottingham Forest.

In recent years, McParland has worked as a football consultant.

It is believed the vastly experience McParland could take up an advisory role to Newcastle’s new-look board as they conduct a thorough review of all departments.

Jason Wilcox – Sporting Director

Manchester City academy director Jason Wilcox is reportedly under consideration for a new sporting director role on Tyneside.

Wilcox is a former England international and played for the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Leeds United and Leicester City.

The 50-year-old has overseen Man City’s huge academy drive since 2017, which has seen the Premier League champions develop a whole host of talent such as Phil Foden and Jadon Sancho.

He has become a key figure at the Etihad Stadium. If an approach from Newcastle does arrive, they’ll try and persuade him to stay.

