Chris Wood is set to become signing number two at St James’s Park this window with the Burnley striker following Kieran Trippier through the door on Tyneside.

In a deal worth a reported £25m, Wood will switch Turf Moor for St James’s Park and likely become Newcastle United’s focal point in attack whilst Callum Wilson recovers from his calf-injury.

The transfer was well received by Newcastle United supporters, however, judging by the reaction on social media, the same cannot be said of Burnley fans who, largely, expressed their disappointment at losing one of their key players to a relegation rival:

@JimmyP53: Let’s be honest, the success or failure of selling Wood to Newcastle doesn’t rest on what he does for them. It’s what we’re able to do over the remainder of the window and based on our previous recruitment, I’m not holding out much hope. But, let’s wait and see #twitterclarets

@n19drk: If the reports are true and Woody leaves, all the best, another tremendous servant who has been vilified due to a lack of service.

MUST replace him before we let him go, or very shortly after, or it’s hello Luton away next season for certain. #TwitterClarets

@JollySpaulding: Gutted to hear Chris Wood leaving. He's been first class ever since we signed him. He's been used as a scapegoat this season when we've struggled and he's been feeding off scraps. Clever business by Newcastle.

@rushy_sport: No excuses now for the new owners. A new forward has to be signed this month now to replace Wood. If not then they are every bit as culpable for our relegation as Garlik #twitterclarets

@ClaretJimmy: Which chump has set Chris Wood's release clause at £20m @BurnleyOfficial you clowns #twitterclarets

@Westyxbfc: Im gonna miss Woody, he’s been ace for us since he joined and he’s been such a crucial player. But it was time for him to move on, and for his clause of 25m it’s a good deal for both parties. Only thing now is we have to get a replacement, or two, with the money #twitterclarets

