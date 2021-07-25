These are the interesting deals the bookmakers are tipping Newcastle United to target ahead of Premier League season
Newcastle United are yet to make a breakthrough in this summer’s transfer market, despite being linked with a number of players.
Speculation has been non-stop but the Magpies have endured a quiet start to the window.
The only real piece of business so far is Florian Lejeune’s permanent move to La Liga side Alaves.
Incomings, however, are seemingly proving a struggle with question marks still remaining over Steve Bruce’s budget.
But that hasn’t prevented the bookmakers from taking bets on potential new arrivals at St James’s Park.
Here are the NINE deals they are tipping Bruce & co to target before the window slams shut on August 31:
