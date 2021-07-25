These are the interesting deals the bookmakers are tipping Newcastle United to target ahead of Premier League season

Speculation has been non-stop but the Magpies have endured a quiet start to the window.

The only real piece of business so far is Florian Lejeune’s permanent move to La Liga side Alaves.

Incomings, however, are seemingly proving a struggle with question marks still remaining over Steve Bruce’s budget.

But that hasn’t prevented the bookmakers from taking bets on potential new arrivals at St James’s Park.

Here are the NINE deals they are tipping Bruce & co to target before the window slams shut on August 31:

1. Harry Kane - 80/1 Well, this is a bit of a shock… unless Mike Ashley has found £150m wedged down the back of the sofa. Kane is open to leaving Spurs, with Manchester City leading the way at 1/2. Photo: Claudio Villa Buy photo

2. James Tarkowski - 33/1 Steve Bruce is in need of a defender after Florian Lejeune’s exit but it’s unlikely to be Tarkowski, as reflected in the bookies’ odds. His price tag reportedly stands at around £30m. Photo: Pool Buy photo

3. Tammy Abraham - 33/1 Arsenal are favourites to sign the Chelsea striker at 11/10, while a return to Aston Villa is rated at 5/2. Newcastle are bottom of the bookies’ order… Photo: Pool Buy photo

4. Nat Phillips - 10/1 Newcastle were linked with the Liverpool defender last month along with Burnley. However, it’s Brighton apparently leading the way, with odds of 5/4. Photo: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno Buy photo