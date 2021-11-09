These are the players Eddie Howe is tipped to sign for Newcastle United in the January transfer window

The winter transfer window could be a defining month for Howe and the Magpies as they battle to retain their Premier League status.

As Howe steps into the hotseat, the club is 19th in the Premier League table, without a win in their opening 11 games and five points adrift.

The key between now and January is to ensure United remain within a shout of staying up amid a brutal festive period.

Then, the new owners could look to splash to the clash to see Newcastle over the line. Courtesy of Betfair, here are the 11 players Howe is tipped to sign in January:

1. Donny van de Beek: 14/1 Has barely kicked a ball at Manchester United since arriving from Ajax last year. The Dutchman reportedly wants out of Old Trafford. Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

2. Raheem Sterling: 12/1 Sterling has fallen out-of-favour at the Etihad Stadium, fuelling reports that the England star could leave in the near future. Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales

3. Georginio Wijnaldum: 10/1 Wijnaldum only joined Paris Saint-Germain in the summer but expressed unhappiness over his game time last month. Photo: FRANCK FIFE Photo Sales

4. Alfredo Morelos: 10/1 The Colombian had been linked with Newcastle pre-takeover as he continues to impress in the Scottish Premiership with Rangers. Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales