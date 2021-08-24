Transfer deadline day is just a week away and despite being linked with a great number of players this summer, Newcastle seem reluctant to do deals to improve the team.

Only Joe Willock has joined Newcastle and after two disappointing defeats in their opening two Premier League games, there are clear requirements for new arrivals in the squad to bolster both the depth and quality of the side.

While supporters remain hopeful they can add to their squad before the deadline closes on Tuesday 31 August at 11pm, it’s clear that SkyBet don’t believe anything is imminent for Steve Bruce’s side.

United have been mainly linked with centre-backs and centre-midfielders this window and so here are the 10 players that the bookies believe are most likely to be heading to St James’s Park this summer:

2. Phil Jones - 6/1 Newcastle are joint-favourites, along with Saturday’s opponents Southampton, to land the former Premier League winner’s signature. Jones has fallen out of favour at Old Trafford and could be available on a season-long loan deal. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images) Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

3. Nat Phillips - 16/1 Another centre-back linked with United is Nat Phillips but it is reported that the asking price, set at £15m, may be too much for Newcastle. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images) Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

4. James Rodríguez - 10/1 SkyBet have the odds on this transfer happening at 10/1. Reality probably has the odds a tad higher. Rodríguez appears not to be in Rafa Benitez’s plans this season but it’s probably unlikely that the Colombia star will be playing his football at St James’s Park next season - however, stranger things have happened. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images) Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales