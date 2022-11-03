Martin Dubravka’s switch to Old Trafford on deadline day and Karl Darlow’s subsequent injury, meant Newcastle United were in the market for a new goalkeeper. They eventually opted to move for former Liverpool stopper Loris Karius with the German now operating as back-up to Nick Pope.

Ex-Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster was also reportedly considered to fill this void before the Magpies moved for the German. However, according to reports, Newcastle also showed an interest in signing one of Karius' former teammates.

Augsburg goalkeeper Rafal Gikiewicz has revealed he had interest from Newcastle United in the summer (Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

Augsburg stopper Rafal Gikiewicz, who played alongside Karius at Union Berlin, has revealed that both Newcastle and Manchester United showed interest in signing him this summer. As picked up by Sport Witness, Gikiewicz said: “Not only was I linked, but I also signed various powers of attorney with either Manchester United or Newcastle United.

“In the goalkeeper market, everything works like dominoes. As Martin Dúbravka leaves, this is the place and so on.

“They called me from England and asked if I wanted to take a risk. At the same time, they added that something could happen in the last hours of the transfer window and whether I wanted to take a risk. I was sitting at home, so what’s the risk? I signed everything and waited for the development of events.”