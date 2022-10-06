Things keep on getting worse for Steve Bruce at West Bromwich Albion
Former Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce is fighting to keep his job at West Bromwich Albion – after the club dropped into the relegation zone.
Bruce’s side are 22nd in the table following a 1-0 loss to Preston North End at Deepdale last night.
And Bruce – who took over West Brom last season in February with the club sixth in the Championship – was again asked if he was the right man to take the club forward after the game.
“It’s not in my nature to surrender and go meekly,” Bruce told BBC West Midlands. “I know I’m not everybody’s cup of tea, especially the supporters, but given time I still think I can take this club where it wants to be.”
Bruce was also asked if he expected to still be in charge at the weekend.
"That's for other people," said Bruce. "I'm never going to give up, not when it's tough. If I didn't and I just sat here and said I was going to feel sorry for myself, I wouldn't be sitting here.
"I still get up in the morning, want to come to work, it still burns inside of me, especially as it is at the minute.
"I hope, given the time, and if not I fully understand that I haven't been able to arrest the slide which has gone on, unfortunately, for a good two-and-a-half years, maybe."
Bruce left Newcastle last October following a winless start to the season which had left the club 19th in the Premier League. Speaking in the summer, Bruce said: “I couldn’t finish my managerial career on what happened at Newcastle."