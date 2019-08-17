'This display, from back to front, stinks of relegation' - Newcastle United fans in meltdown after Norwich shocker

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: Steve Bruce, Manager of Newcastle United reacts during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal FC at St. James Park on August 11, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Above is just one of the many critical comments thrown Newcastle United’s way after Steve Bruce & Co suffered an embarrassingly one-sided 3-1 loss at Norwich City this afternoon.

Here’s what else YOU had to say about the defeat.

@ChrisPage_Boz – “FACTS we know are true. Water is wet. The sky is blue. Newcastle United without Rafa are heading for the championship. Happy Saturday people.”

@Qaizher – “Spent millions on players to force them to fit our style of play. What's our style of play? Headless running about, aimless passing, sit back and watch our defence line being knocked down, long ball forwards with no agenda. We need to gel and buck up quick.”

@karlmoses1979 – “Who knew that the world class manager was keeping the average bunch of players in the premier league?”

@harryr0y – “Newcastle United were never hammered like this against any of the bottom clubs when Rafa was in charge. A team that were hailed for goal difference are now in pole position to be the Premier League’s whipping boys. Abysmal.”

@Anthhudson – “Can not remember the last time I ever saw us play this bad! Our midfield other than Hayden dont even want to know! Shocking display.”

@OliGouffran – “Been saying it since the start, this season will not end well, everyone supporting this club under Ashley is getting what they deserve.

@caoimhin85 – “Another clueless display. No solid formation or tactical display. No style of play or cohesion. Not a semblance of any. #nufc #bruce it will just continue to unravel.

@DuaneScott91 – “Every player and coach should be ashamed with that. Probably the most embarrassing result in recent memory losing 3-0 to Norwich! What a state our club is in. Wish the league could do us all a favour and relegate us now rather than sit through a season of this!”