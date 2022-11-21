This is how Newcastle United and England striker Callum Wilson hopes to get 'repaid' at World Cup

Grealish netted England’s final goal in this afternoon’s 6-2 win in Doha, Qatar, and Wilson hopes that his team play will be rewarded with more opportunities in the tournament.

Wilson replaced captain Harry Kane for the final 14 minutes of the Group B game – Newcastle's Kieran Trippier took the skipper’s armband – to make his first international appearance in more than three years.

Asked if he had been tempted to shoot, Wilson said: “No. Always, as a striker, you want to score, you’re playing in a World Cup, you want to score a goal at the World Cup.

“But you have to make the right decision on the pitch. It’s about the team, not me as an individual.

“I think, for me in that moment, I made the decision to square it. It was the right one, the angle was closing up. You get repaid – that’s what happens in football. You give back, and you receive as well, so we’ll see how we go.”

While Wilson is back-up to Kane, he believes he can still have a big impact in the tournament.

England's Callum Wilson squares the ball for team-mate Jack Grealish to score their side's sixth goal.

“As a player, as a striker you get given an opportunity, you’re coming away, you have to be ready to take it whether you’re first choice, second choice or third choice,” said 30-year-old Wilson, who has scored six Premier League goals so far this season.

“There are players in the past, famous strikers, you know, that didn’t play a minute in the group games – and ended up becoming a hero and scoring in a World Cup final.

“So it’s a squad at the end of the day, it’s about the team and you just have to be ready when the opportunity arises.

“When you get given an opportunity, you have to make sure that you try and grasp it with both hands.