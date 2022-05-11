This is how Newcastle United can secure their Premier League status with help from Chelsea at Leeds United

The 13th-placed club is nine points clear of the relegation zone ahead of the game at Elland Road following a remarkable turnaround over the past few months. United were 20th following head coach Eddie Howe’s first game in charge, a 3-3 draw against Brentford at St James’s Park on November 20.

United, winless until December, go into Monday night’s home game against Arsenal on the back of defeats to Premier League leaders Manchester City and second-placed Liverpool. The club, which finished 12th last season with 45 points, is already planning for next season.

Anything other than a win for third-bottom Leeds would see Newcastle, on 43 points with two games left to play, secure their Premier League status for another season. Norwich City and Watford have already been relegated. Third-place Chelsea, meanwhile, still need results in their final three fixtures to secure Champions League football next season.

