This is how Newcastle United’s five-year transfer net-spend compares with Leeds United, Liverpool, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest

The summer transfer window opens in just seven days time and if it’s anything like January, it could be a busy one at St James’s Park.

By Joe Buck
Friday, 3rd June 2022, 11:07 am

Newcastle spent over £90million last window, making it over £100million across the season following the addition of Joe Willock last summer.

The new signings helped transform Eddie Howe’s side who secured their Premier League status with a wonderful end to the season.

Preparations are underway to add even more quality to the squad in the summer, but Newcastle know they will have to contend with Financial Fair Play restrictions.

FFP will take into account their net-spend on transfers and with that in mind, here, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we take a look at the net spend of each Premier League club over the past five seasons to see where Newcastle United rank:

Do any of these figures shock you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know there:

1. Brentford (+£51.77m)

Total net spend = (+£51.77m), biggest net spend = 2021/22 (-£32.13m), smallest net spend = 2020/21 (+£49.23m), record signing in past five years = Kristoffer Ajer (£14.13m)

2. Nottingham Forest (-£1.75m)

Total net spend = (-£1.75m), biggest net spend = 2018/19 (-£16.13m), smallest net spend = 2017/18 (+£8.86m), record signing in past five years = Joao Carvalho (£13.50m)

3. Bournemouth (-£14.11m)

Total net spend = (-£14.11m), biggest net spend = 2018/19 (-£62.01m), smallest net spend = 2020/21 (+£84.20m), record signing in past five years = Jefferson Lerma (£25.20m)

4. Southampton (-£24.28m)

Total net spend = (-£24.28m), biggest net spend = 2018/19 (-£32.54m), smallest net spend = 2017/18 (+£33.39m), record signing in past five years = Danny Ings (£22.59m)

