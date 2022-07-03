Newcastle didn’t have too many injury worries last season, but big injuries to key players, namely Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson, did threaten to derail their season during the second-half of the campaign.

The Magpies were able to deal with these injuries however and flourished towards the end, finishing in 11th place despite going winless in their first 14 games.

But what was the most common type of injury at Newcastle last season and how does the spread of these injuries compare to their rivals?

Here, courtesy of data from injury analyst Ben Dinnery, we take a look at how injuries that each Premier League side picked up last season were distributed across the body:

Do these figures shock you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

1. Arsenal Distribution of injury location: hip/groin = 24% — thigh = 29% — knee = 18% — calf/shin = 12% — ankle/foot = 12% — other = 6% Photo: David Price Photo Sales

2. Aston Villa Distribution of injury location: hip/groin = 15% — thigh = 37% — knee = 11% — calf/shin = 0% — ankle/foot = 11% — other = 26% Photo: Marc Atkins Photo Sales

3. Brentford Distribution of injury location: hip/groin = 4% — thigh = 43% — knee = 9% — calf/shin = 13% — ankle/foot = 17% — other = 13% Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

4. Brighton & Hove Albion Distribution of injury location: hip/groin = 9% — thigh = 41% — knee = 16% — calf/shin = 9% — ankle/foot = 6% — other = 19% Photo: Mike Hewitt Photo Sales