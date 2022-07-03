How were the injuries suffered by Newcastle United last year distributed across the body? (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

This is how Newcastle United’s injury record last season compares with Leeds United, Aston Villa and West Ham as players begin their return for pre-season

How do the injuries suffered by Eddie Howe’s squad last season compare with the rest of the Premier League?

By Joe Buck
Sunday, 3rd July 2022, 11:19 am

Newcastle didn’t have too many injury worries last season, but big injuries to key players, namely Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson, did threaten to derail their season during the second-half of the campaign.

The Magpies were able to deal with these injuries however and flourished towards the end, finishing in 11th place despite going winless in their first 14 games.

But what was the most common type of injury at Newcastle last season and how does the spread of these injuries compare to their rivals?

Here, courtesy of data from injury analyst Ben Dinnery, we take a look at how injuries that each Premier League side picked up last season were distributed across the body:

Do these figures shock you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

1. Arsenal

Distribution of injury location: hip/groin = 24% — thigh = 29% — knee = 18% — calf/shin = 12% — ankle/foot = 12% — other = 6%

Photo: David Price

Photo Sales

2. Aston Villa

Distribution of injury location: hip/groin = 15% — thigh = 37% — knee = 11% — calf/shin = 0% — ankle/foot = 11% — other = 26%

Photo: Marc Atkins

Photo Sales

3. Brentford

Distribution of injury location: hip/groin = 4% — thigh = 43% — knee = 9% — calf/shin = 13% — ankle/foot = 17% — other = 13%

Photo: Catherine Ivill

Photo Sales

4. Brighton & Hove Albion

Distribution of injury location: hip/groin = 9% — thigh = 41% — knee = 16% — calf/shin = 9% — ankle/foot = 6% — other = 19%

Photo: Mike Hewitt

Photo Sales
Leeds UnitedPremier LeagueWest HamAston Villa
Next Page
Page 1 of 5