Newcastle’s 1-1 draw with West Ham was received well by supporters as Eddie Howe’s side battled heard and took a deserved point away from the capital.

And this result would prove key when Burnley and Watford both won just hours later, setting up an almighty battle for survival.

Just a few weeks ago, the race for survival was seen as a four-horse race, however, recent results mean that no team in the bottom-half can feel totally secure about their Premier League status.

As the season draws to a close, it is set to be a fascinating battle at the bottom of the table and here, using data provided by FiveThirtyEight, this is how the ‘supercomputer’ is predicting what the Premier League table will look like when the season draws to a close on Sunday May 22, 2022..

1. Manchester City Predicted points: 91 (+65 GD) - Probability of qualifying for Champions League: >99% - Probability of winning Premier League: 77% Photo: OLI SCARFF Photo Sales

2. Liverpool Predicted points: 85 (+61 GD) - Probability of qualifying for Champions League: >99% - Probability of winning Premier League: 22% - Probability of finishing 2nd: 66% Photo: Andrew Powell Photo Sales

3. Chelsea Predicted points: 77 (+45 GD) - Probability of qualifying for Champions League: 97% - Probability of winning Premier League: <1% - Probability of finishing 3rd: 74% Photo: Clive Mason Photo Sales

4. Arsenal Predicted points: 67 (+16 GD) - Probability of qualifying for Champions League: 48% - Probability of winning Premier League: <1% - Probability of finishing 4th: 39% Photo: Stuart MacFarlane Photo Sales