Wins for Newcastle and Brentford did their survival hopes the world of good at the weekend, whilst defeats for Everton and Leeds United will have compounded their ever-increasing relegation worries.

The current bottom three, Burnley, Norwich City and Watford, also suffered defeats this weekend as yet another round of Premier League action transformed the relegation picture once again.

The business end of the season is nigh and because of postponements earlier in the season, games are coming thick-and-fast for a lot of sides and the picture at the top and bottom of the table could be altered greatly in the next few weeks.

Here, we take a look at how the supercomputer, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, predicts the 2021/22 Premier League table will look like and whether or not Eddie Howe’s side will do enough to drag themselves out of relegation danger:

1. Manchester City Predicted finish: 1st - Predicted points: 92 (+66 GD) - Probability of winning the league: 80% Photo: OLI SCARFF Photo Sales

2. Liverpool Predicted finish: 2nd - Predicted points: 87 (+65 GD) - Probability of winning the league: 20% Photo: John Powell Photo Sales

3. Chelsea Predicted finish: 3rd - Predicted points: 79 (+49 GD) - Probability of winning the league: <1% - Probability of qualifying for Champions League: 99% Photo: OLI SCARFF Photo Sales

4. Arsenal Predicted finish: 4th - Predicted points: 69 (+16 GD) - Probability of winning the league: <1% - Probability of qualifying for Champions League: 60% Photo: Stuart MacFarlane Photo Sales