This is the moment Newcastle United changed forever

They did it. Newcastle United have done it.

The names that will live on forever. Newcastle United will never be the same again.

Wembley, thought for seven decades to be unconquerable land for Newcastle United has fallen. Liverpool, a club that will forever be intertwined with their nearest of near misses, the battered, bruised and bullied enemy this time.

For 90 minutes (well 102 if you were counting - and you almost certainly were, for all 6120 seconds) Howe’s side not only went toe-to-toe with the best in the land, but towered over them. And then Burn towered over Mac Allister.

The image of the Blyth-born defender planting one of the very best headers that hallowed turf has ever seen into the far corner will take some topping. Burn, the epitome of not just what this current Newcastle United team have come to represent, but what the entire region has stood for for decades, the hero Newcastle United needed on Sunday.

Wembley, for that could be a home from home for Burn following his inclusion in the England squad, was Burn’s in that moment. And what a moment it was.

But unlike their previous visits to the home of football, Sunday wasn’t just a moment. It was a statement that will live on forever.

They played with emotion. Not the emotion of a team happy to be there, but of a team and a club that felt they belonged there.

2023 was too emotional, Howe even admitted as much post match and revealed that their decision to stay in a different hotel, away from the drama and noise that comes with a Wembley trip, was a contributing factor to that win.

It wasn’t the main factor, though, that was the 11 men who scrapped for every single drop of blood, sweat and tears that 32,000 in the stands and the millions watching at home prayed each and every second for. ‘We don’t demand a team that wins, we demand a club that tries’ was the motto. They now win.

The party, seven decades in the making, is about to begin. They did it.