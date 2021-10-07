This is the new Newcastle United's owners' stance on Steve Bruce's future amid sack fears

The 60-year-old’s position as head coach was believed to be safe under Mike Ashley. However, the Sports Tycoon is no longer the owner.

For the first time in 14 years, the Magpies are Ashley free after he sold the club for £300million+ to PCP Partners, the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia and the Reuben brothers.

United supporters have long called for Bruce to be sacked following their winless start to the campaign, which leaves them 19th in the Premier League table after seven games.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce is fearing the sack. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Indeed, Newcastle United Supporters’ Trust earlier this week urged the former Manchester United to resign after 94.3% voted in favour of that outcome.

Bruce, however, wants to prove himself to the new owners as he approaches his 1000th game in management.

“I want to continue,” he told the Daily Telegraph.

"I’d like the chance to show the new owners what I can do, but you have to be realistic and they may well want a new manager to launch things for

"New owners normally want a new manager. I’ve been around long enough to understand that.

“That decision is not up to me. I accept that and I will accept what comes my way. I have to wait to have those conversations with people when the time is right.

“If I don’t make it to a 1,000 games against Spurs, you might say that could only happen to me, but I don’t think it would be cruel. It’s just football.”

Bruce’s win percentage at Newcastle stands at just 29.2% having won just seven of his last 37 matches.

He added: “I have said from the first day news of this takeover came out in public, that if it is the best thing for the football club, if it takes this magnificent football club forward then I am all for it.

“I am not going to be bitter or angry about anything, whatever happens. Of course there will be sadness if I lose my job, it’s the job I’ve wanted my whole life, certainly since I became a manager and as hard as it’s been, I have been enormously proud to be manager of Newcastle United. That will never change.”

Amanda Staveley who will join Newcastle’s new-look board after brokering the Saudi-backed takeover, says she will “review of football operations” and other areas before making a decision on Bruce’s future.

United host Tottenham Hotspur at St James’s Park a week on Sunday, which will unsurprisingly attract a sellout crowd.

Staveley told Sky Sports: "I did speak to the manager, said hello and introduced ourselves. We look forward to speaking to him over the next few days.

"We're very supportive of Steve, we've spoken to him and what we won't do is talk about him or players, we're going to do a review of football operations, the commercial side of the club, we'll come back and make some decisions.

"I'm not able to talk about anything as to players or managers at this stage."

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.