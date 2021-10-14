This is what Brighton boss Graham Potter said when quizzed about Newcastle United speculation

Steve Bruce’s position as Magpies manager remains unclear following last week’s Saudi-backed takeover of Albion’s Premier League rivals.

Potter – along with a host of other names – has been touted as a potential replacement for Bruce on the back of the high-flying Seagulls’ impressive start to the new campaign.

But, having faced questions about his own job security in the last 12 months, the 46-year-old has little interest in media “noise”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton manager Graham Potter. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

“All it is is opinion,” he said. “We live in a 24-hour news world. They have to fill it with something.

“A lot of it is not true. It’s just what it is.

“I feel a little bit for the supporters because they have to read speculation or they have to read false headlines that aren’t correct.

“But I think most people understand that’s just the world we’re in.

“It was probably less than a year ago that there was a lot of the opposite noise around whether you’re doing a good job, or whether it’s time to move on for me, that type of stuff.

“With football it can change quickly and I don’t pay too much attention to the noise from the outside.

“I don’t trust the positive noise that much and I don’t get too carried away if it’s negative.