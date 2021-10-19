This is what Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has said about his future amid Newcastle United links as Amanda Staveley discusses 'complicated' Steve Bruce situation

Bruce had been kept in the dark over his future following the Saudi Arabia-based consortium’s takeover before effectively being told to carry on as manager until further notice at the end of last week, ahead of the Magpies’ 3-2 home loss to Tottenham on Sunday.

Amanda Staveley gave an interview about Bruce’s future with French daily sports newspaper L'Equipe ahead of the Spurs defeat.

"This is a complicated question because, obviously, if he were to go, he would have to be replaced immediately by someone," she told French Newspaper L’Equipe before the weekend’s clash.

Amanda Staveley gives a celebratory wave. North News.

"We talk to him about it and, once a decision is made, we will communicate."

Meanwhile, Eddie Howe is the new favourite with the bookmakers to replace Bruce, though Rooney’s name has been strongly linked in the past 24-hours.

Derby County are in crisis having gone into administration and Rooney was asked recently whether he had considered his position at the club.

He told reporters: “No.

"I have said a few times over the months that I am committed to this club, I am committed to the group of players, I am committed to the staff, I care about them.

“I will keep doing everything I can to help us get through this. I think we will get through this for the better.

“We are going to have tough times ahead in the near future, I know that but it is my job now to start rebuilding this club and put it back together."

