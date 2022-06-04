This is what Hugo Ekitike said about his failed January move to Newcastle United amid fresh transfer speculation

After being linked with the Frenchman throughout the window, the Magpies launched a deadline day bid for Ekitike, one that was accepted by his club.

Ultimately though, the Stade Reims forward did not make the move to Tyneside and in an interview with L’Equipe last month, Ekitike revealed it was simply not the right time for him to make the switch to Newcastle:

“I respect this great club a lot,” Ekitike told L’Equipe, as picked up by FootballTransfers.com.

“But it happened quickly and it was not the time. It was better for me to stay here, to complete the full season and confirm myself.”

“I consider myself ready for anything, whether that’s staying here or taking on a challenge that everyone agrees on,” he said.

“I think clubs will show an interest in me. For my part, I’ll be quiet because I’m surrounded by the right people to manage this situation.”

Despite missing 14 league games through injury last season, Ekitike was the highest scoring teenager in Europe’s top five leagues having netted ten goals in just 24 Ligue 1 appearances.

Hugo Ekitike in action for Stade Reims (Photo by Pascal POCHARD-CASABIANCA / AFP)

Ekitike, who only turns 20 later this month, has been attracting interest from across the continent with Borussia Dortmund and PSG also linked with a move for the striker.