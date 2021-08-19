This is what Joe Willock had to say about facing Arsenal with Newcastle United

The 21-year-old, who signed permanently from Arsenal last week, was ineligible for the opening day Premier League defeat to West Ham after not being registered in time.

And despite being restricted to limited game time in pre-season at the Emirates, Willock insists he is raring to go at Villa Park.

He told BBC Radio Newcastle: "I didn’t have a lot of games in pre-season, I only played 30 to 40 minutes.

Newcastle United midfielder Joe Willock. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

"I just want to put back on the shirt and give my all for Newcastle United.

"Whether it’s on the weekend or the following weekend, there will be a time where I need to step up and go out on the pitch.

"I want to play at the weekend. Hopefully, I can get my opportunity, whether it’s from the bench or from the start.

"I’m feeling fit, I’m ready to play. I’m looking forward to it and hopefully, we’ll get the three points because I feel like we need it.”

Willock has already set his sights on facing Arsenal with the Magpies pencilled in for a trip to the Emirates on November 27.

Willock said: "I’m just taking it one game at a time but I’ll love to play against my old team Arsenal.

"It’s something I’m looking forward to it.

"When you cross over the white line you play for the badge on your shirt.

"I’m a Newcastle United player and I want to help Newcastle United win games.

"I don’t think I’ll find it difficult (facing Arsenal), no.”

