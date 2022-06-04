Callum Wilson started the season as Newcastle’s main-man but following two injury lay-offs, with the last one keeping him out of action for all but three games in 2022, Chris Wood was brought in as cover.

With Dwight Gyale likely to move on this summer, that leaves Eddie Howe with just two striking options ahead of next season - a season that many hope Newcastle can use to progress up the table.

So what do the numbers say about Wilson and Wood’s contribution this season - and how do they compare with some of the major names being linked with a move to Tyneside?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Callum Wilson

Wilson played 18 times for Newcastle this season, scoring on eight occasions. In terms of minutes played, United’s no.9 averaged a goal every other game and even though he played in less than half of their league fixtures, he finished as top scorer, three clear of Bruno Guimaraes and Allan Saint-Maximin in second.

For the first time in four seasons, Wilson outscored his xG (expected goals) stat this season.

When fit, Wilson is one of the very best strikers in the division, however, those 20 games missed through injury is a major worry.

Callum Wilson (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Chris Wood

Wood joined as a £25million arrival from Burnley and was tasked with leading the line in Wilson’s absence.

His two goals was not a great return, however, one of these strikes helped Newcastle secure three vital points against Wolves in April.

Wood was often rightly praised for the work he did off the ball - but he would have liked to add a couple of more goals to his tally in black and white colours.

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been linked with a move to Newcastle United (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Hugo Ekitike

10 goals in 24 games during his debut season in Ligue 1 was a fantastic return for the 19-year-old.

Stade Reims finished comfortably in mid-table as Ekitike caught the attention of clubs across Europe.

He outperformed his xG stats this season and a cursory glance at where he scored most of his goals shows that they predominantly come from poacher’s efforts inside the six-yard box.

Reims' French forward Hugo Ekitike celebrates after scoring a goal during (Photo by FRANCOIS NASCIMBENI / AFP)

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

It was a season of struggle for Everton - and it’s no coincidence that this coincided with Calvert-Lewin’s injury problems.

The striker’s fitness is usually very reliable, however, he played just 17 times last season, failing to make a single appearance between September and January.

The 25-year-old bagged five goals and two assists but these bookended an 11-game goalless spell after his return from injury.

Ivan Toney

A return to St James’s Park could be on the cards for Toney who enjoyed a good season with Brentford in the Premier League.

His return of 12 goals in 33 games is a solid effort for his first season as a Premier League striker and his goals were instrumental in ensuring the Bees stayed clear of relegation danger throughout the campaign.