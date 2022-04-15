Where would Newcastle United sit in a Premier League table based on home form only? (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

This is what the Premier League table would look like based on home form only - but where do Newcastle United, Everton, Aston Villa and Leeds United rank?

Newcastle United are unbeaten at St James’s Park in 2022 and have won four games in a row in front of their own fans.

By Joe Buck
Friday, 15th April 2022, 12:08 pm

On Sunday, Eddie Howe’s side look to make it five home wins on the spin when they host Leicester City.

Tradition dictates that in order to survive in the Premier League, something that Newcastle are on the cusp of doing, you must have a good record on your home turf.

Winning away in the Premier League is a notoriously difficult proposition and so making the most of your home games is a must in order to be successful.

But have Newcastle United done that this season? And how does their record on Tyneside compare with the rest of the league’s efforts on their own patch?

Here, we take a look at how the Premier League table would look if only results at home counted.

1. Liverpool

Record at home this season = played: 15, won: 12, drawn: 3, lost: 0, goal difference: +32, points: 39

Photo: LFC Foundation

2. Manchester City

Record at home this season = played: 15, won: 11, drawn: 2, lost: 2, goal difference: +30, points: 35

Photo: PAUL ELLIS

3. Arsenal

Record at home this season = played: 16, won: 10, drawn: 2, lost: 4, goal difference: +11, points: 32

Photo: David Price

4. Tottenham Hotspur

Record at home this season = played: 15, won: 10, drawn: 1, lost: 4, goal difference: +14, points: 31

Photo: Julian Finney

