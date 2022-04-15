On Sunday, Eddie Howe’s side look to make it five home wins on the spin when they host Leicester City.

Tradition dictates that in order to survive in the Premier League, something that Newcastle are on the cusp of doing, you must have a good record on your home turf.

Winning away in the Premier League is a notoriously difficult proposition and so making the most of your home games is a must in order to be successful.

But have Newcastle United done that this season? And how does their record on Tyneside compare with the rest of the league’s efforts on their own patch?

Here, we take a look at how the Premier League table would look if only results at home counted.

1. Liverpool Record at home this season = played: 15, won: 12, drawn: 3, lost: 0, goal difference: +32, points: 39

2. Manchester City Record at home this season = played: 15, won: 11, drawn: 2, lost: 2, goal difference: +30, points: 35

3. Arsenal Record at home this season = played: 16, won: 10, drawn: 2, lost: 4, goal difference: +11, points: 32

4. Tottenham Hotspur Record at home this season = played: 15, won: 10, drawn: 1, lost: 4, goal difference: +14, points: 31