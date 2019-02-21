This is when every Newcastle United player's contract expires

But how many of Rafa Benitez's squad will see their current deal expire in the summer? And when do other Newcastle stars see their contracts run-out? Using data from transfermarkt, we've taken a look at when each member of the squad will see their contract expire. Scroll down and click through the pages to see the length of each player's contract:

1. Rob Elliot Elliot's current deal is set to expire in the summer of 2020.

2. Ciaran Clark The former Aston Villa man has a contract running until the summer of 2021 at St James's Park.

3. Paul Dummett The homegrown full-back signed a new deal in January of last year, keeping him on Tyneside until the summer of 2022.

4. Ki Sung-yeung Ki signed a two-year deal when he joined Newcastle in the summer, meaning his current deal will expire in 2020.

