Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Magpies face Wolves at Molineux on Sunday (2:00pm kick-off) and they could be boosted by a new face in their squad.

Isak will be eligible to face Bruno Lage’s side, but only if Newcastle register him with the Premier League in time.

The deadline for Isak to be registered, and thus eligible to face Wolves on Sunday, is noon on Friday.

Alexander Isak will be eligible to face Wolves on Sunday if he is registered by noon on Friday (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sweden international has undergone a medical ahead of a proposed £58million move to St James’s Park and would become their record-signing, eclipsing their previous record-fee they paid for Joelinton in 2019.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe is hopeful that Isak will be able to make his debut at Molineux: “It’s not completed. We hope to get it done. Fingers crossed (he will be available for Wolves).

“We're hopeful (that he will be available). He'd probably need to train with us in the next two days to be available, really, to play. We need to see how he is physically after his game last week, so we're very keen to see him – and get him involved as soon as possible.”

“I think England and the English game will suit his profile. He’s a really good athlete, technically very good. His best years are ahead of him. If the transfer does get completed, I think we've got an exciting player.”