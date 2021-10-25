This is where Newcastle United, Leeds and Aston Villa finished when we simulated the Premier League season on Football Manager 2022

We’ve been test driving the new Football Manager after its 2022 beta was released to players across the world late last week.

The job as Newcastle United manager is viewed as one of the most exciting challenges in the new game following the £305million Saudi Arabian-backed takeover.

In the real world, the winless Magpies remain 19th in the Premier League table and are without a head coach.

We put FM22 into auto-pilot mode to see how United’s 21/22 campaign played out in terms of manager and league position:

1. Manchester City - 83 points (GD+38) City retained their Premier League crown, but only on goal difference.

2. Manchester United - 83 points (GD+33) Finishing as runners-up seems a long way off for Man United at the moment after Sunday's 5-0 defeat to Liverpool.

3. Tottenham Hotspur - 75 points (GD+14) Nuno Espirito Santo remained in charge of Spurs for the full season, guiding them to a third-placed finish.

4. Liverpool - 74 points (GD+33) Jurgen Klopp's Reds have their eyes on the Premier League title but in Football Manager, they fell way short.