It would take a very unlikely set of results for Newcastle to be dragged back into any relegation danger, but with some tough games to go between now and the end of the campaign, it is hoped that they can mathematically ensure their status sooner rather than later.

It has been a terrific 2022 so far for the Magpies who have earned the opportunity to play with freedom. They may have little to play for, however, with games against Manchester City, Arsenal and Burnley, Howe’s side still have a major part to play in storylines at both ends of the division.

Here, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions and where Newcastle Unitedwill finish in the Premier League table when it comes to its conclusion on May 22.

1. Manchester City - Champions It will be a close title run-in, however Manchester City look like just having an edge to claim back-to-back Premier League titles. Predicted points = 93 (+70 GD), chances of winning Premier League = 66% Photo: OLI SCARFF Photo Sales

2. Liverpool The supercomputer predicts that Jurgen Kopp’s side will narrowly miss out on a second Premier League title. Predicted points = 91 (+70 GD), chances of winning Premier League = 34%, chances of finishing 2nd: 66% Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales

3. Chelsea Chelsea’s league season is threatening to peter out but they do have the FA Cup final on the horizon. Predicted points = 75 (+45 GD), chances of qualifying for Champions League = >99%, chances of finishing 3rd: 93% Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

4. Arsenal Arsenal scored an impressive win over West Ham this weekend to put themselves in control of the race for fourth place. Predicted points = 70 (+16 GD), chances of qualifying for Champions League = 71%, chances of finishing 4th: 65% Photo: Justin Setterfield Photo Sales