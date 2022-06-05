The Magpies were winless from 11 games when Howe took the job, a run that would continue for just-shy of a month until they secured their first win of the season against Burnley in early December.

Since then, Newcastle have been flying and left any relegation worries behind them to finish in 11th place with 49 points.

Their end of season affair with Burnley, that saw the Clarets relegated, looked at one time as potentially being a relegation showdown at Turf Moor.

The impact Howe and his coaching staff have at Newcastle cannot be understated and here, we take a look at how the Premier League table would look if the season started when Eddie Howe was appointed Newcastle United manager.

Do any of these standings shock you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know there:

1. 20th: Watford Record since Eddie Howe took charge at Newcastle United = played: 27, won: 3, drew: 4, lost: 20, points: 13 (-36 GD) Photo: Henry Browne Photo Sales

2. 19th: Norwich City Record since Eddie Howe took charge at Newcastle United = played: 27, won: 4, drew: 5, lost: 18, points: 17 (-40 GD) Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3. 18th: Everton Record since Eddie Howe took charge at Newcastle United = played: 27, won: 7, drew: 3, lost: 17, points: 24 (-23 GD) Photo: PAUL ELLIS Photo Sales

4. 17th: Southampton Record since Eddie Howe took charge at Newcastle United = played: 27, won: 6, drew: 8, lost: 13, points: 26 (-22 GD) Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales