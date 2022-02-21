Newcastle currently hover perilously above the relegation zone having taken 22 points from the 24 games played thus far.

The bottom seven sides are separated by just seven points, meaning this relegation battle is likely to head to the wire.

And in tight relegation battles, it is often small margins that are the difference between success and failure.

Having good discipline and not seeing some of your key players suspended for key games is just one of these factors - and some sides have fared better in this department than others.

With that in mind, here, using data from Transfermarkt, we take a look at what the current Premier League disciplinary table looks like:

Note: To calculate the ‘total disciplinary points’, straight red-cards are awarded five points, second-booking red cards are awarded three points whilst yellow cards are awarded one point.

1. Leicester City = 36 points Total yellow cards = 31, straight-red cards = 1 (Ayoze Perez), second-booking red cards = 0, discipline points total = 36 Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

2. Liverpool = 36 points Total yellow cards = 31, straight-red cards = 1 (Andrew Robertson), second-booking red cards = 0, discipline points total = 36 Photo: John Powell Photo Sales

3. West Ham United = 37 points Total yellow cards = 31, straight-red cards = 0, second-booking red cards = 2 (Michail Antonio, Vladimir Coufal), discipline points total = 37 Photo: Alex Davidson Photo Sales

4. Manchester City = 37 points Total yellow cards = 32, straight-red cards = 1 (Aymeric Laporte), second-booking red cards = 0, discipline points total = 37 Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales