Newcastle United’s search for Steve Bruce’s replacement continues and a plethora of big names have been linked with the vacancy.

Current Belgium boss Roberto Martinez and Villareal’s Unai Emery are the latest pair to have their names thrown into the ring by the bookies – and they have got fans talking.

Here, we have some of the best social media reaction to the current hunt for the next man to take charge at St James’s Park:

Who do Newcastle United supporters want as their new manager? (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

@dmill187: I don't want Emery he's done a pretty good job at Villarreal but he became a bit of a joke at Arsenal. I want our own man someone fresh to the Premier League #NUFC

@elmarcosmasonos: Emery/farve would be my preference...but just hope we can bring someone in who can make an immediate impact. The players need something to give them a jolt. #nufc

@WellayeWillock: Do everything we can to get Emery! PLEASE!! #NUFC

@AdamBeckett09: Emery would be a bit of ‘meh’ choice as manager. Not sure what he gives us that Favre doesn’t. I don’t know, maybe I’m being harsh but he doesn’t do it for me. #NUFC

@nufcsense: Emery all day and all of the night for me. Instills defensive belief into his teams and makes them work hard #nufc

@baz_lat: Think I’d rather Emery over Martinez. Would be happy with Howe also #nufc #hotseat

@TOONARMYTV: Roberto Martinez is the one realistic appointment for the #NUFC managers job. We won't attract a big name in our current situation. The board need a coach with Premier League experience, who knows about keeping clubs up and building something. I would take him over anyone.

@Goretti361: Really don't understand Emery, wasn't one bit convincing at Arsenal. Howe has form keeping club in PL with limited team and surely that has to be priority?

@I4wdeals: I think Nuno would be a perfect fit for us right now #nufc

@Thegeordiefaith: Emery would be a tremendous appointment. Don't let anyone tell you different. #nufc

@RuzMark: Time will tell but farve or fonseca is easily the better option for me #nufc

