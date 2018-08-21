This is why Henri Saivet's move away from Newcastle United has stalled

Henri Saivet is still set to complete a move away from Newcastle United - despite little news on the deal in recent days.

The Senegalese midfielder is set to join Turkish Super Lig side Bursaspor on a season-long loan deal, with Saivet pictured arriving in Turkey last week as a deal neared.

Indeed, the Newcastle United man was even spotted at Bursa's opening game of the season against Kayserispor - but the move is still yet to be announced.

A lack of news prompted some fans to fear that the midfielder's exit had been indefinitely delayed, but reports from Turkey suggest that there is a good reason why the deal is being held up.

Speaking to the press in Turkey, Bursaspor chairman Ali Ay confirmed that an agreement has been reached with Newcastle for Saivet and that they are merely waiting to officially unveil the new signing.

The stalling on the announcement of Saivet is down to their desire to present the midfielder at the same time as Istanbul Basaksehir striker Tunay Torun, who Ay is also confident of signing.

“We are planning a signing ceremony for both Henri Saivet and Tunay Torun," he said.

“It will be a collective signing ceremony.”

It is unclear when any deal for Torun is likely to be completed, meaning that the Saivet saga may drag on slightly longer.

The move to Bursaspor will be the 27-year-old's second switch to Turkey this year, after he spent the latter half of last season at Sivasspor.

Saivet remains under contract at St James's Park until 2021 - but seems to have no long-term future on Tyneside.