This is why Ralph Hassenhuttl doesn't want new Newcastle United signing Kieran Trippier to play against Southampton

Newcastle United were due to play Hassenhuttl’s Southampton on January 2, but the fixture was postponed after Eddie Howe was left with fewer than 13 senior outfield players due to Covid-19 and injuries.

The club has since signed Kieran Trippier, and Hassenhuttl doesn’t think he should be able to play in the rearrange fixture.

“I don’t think it is really fair for them to play in games that have been postponed,” said Hassenhuttl, who last month suggested that Newcastle’s December 30 fixture against Everton should not have been postponed. “I think the last word is not spoken so far.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I was disappointed we couldn’t play, because we have been in good shape. We also had five cases of Covid. It’s not long ago that we had to fill up our team with nine academy players, and then we got a big (9-0) defeat against Man United.”

Hassenhuttl added: “I think it should maybe be something the Premier League is discussing. How many games have we had postponed? I think 16, 17 or 18 games so far. It’s something that you cannot stop playing in December, and wait for a signing in January to play.

“Nobody did this, but it could in the future be an opportunity. You shouldn’t get that. We could now sign four players, and against Brentford we could play with a completely different squad.

"We should think about it because of the integrity of the league.”

Ralph Hasenhuttl.

The Premier League is yet to announce new dates for the Southampton and Everton games.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.