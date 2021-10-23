This is why Stephen Clemence and Steve Agnew stayed on at Newcastle United following Steve Bruce's departure
Graeme Jones has revealed why Stephen Clemence and Steve Agnew have stayed on at Newcastle United.
Jones was put in temporary charge of team affairs this week following the departure of head coach Steve Bruce this week.
Clemence and Agnew, brought to Tyneside by Bruce two years ago, stayed on to assist Jones while the club’s new owners interview potential managers.
“There’s obviously still uncertainty for a lot of people, but the two Steves have been so professional this week, as they have been from the minute I walked through the door,” said Jones, who joined the club in January.
"It was difficult for them, I would imagine, to accept another assistant coming in. I think we complemented each other, certainly, as results proved last season. This week they’ve been totally professional and supportive. They understand what I’m trying to do. They share the workload, which you have to do if you’re preparing any team.”