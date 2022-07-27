20-year-old left-back Matt Bondswell travelled out with the Newcastle United first-team squad to Portugal and has been handed an opportunity by head coach Eddie Howe.

After playing 90 minutes in a training ground practice match against Burnley, Bondswell was a half-time substitute against the Champions League quarter-finalists at Estadio da Luz.

It was the youngster’s first official outing for Newcastle’s first-team since his non-competitive debut off the bench against Doncaster Rovers last summer.

Benfica's Danish defender Alexander Bah (R) fights for the ball with Newcastle's English midfielder Matthew Bondswell (L) during the "Eusebio Cup" friendly football match between Benfica and Newcastle at the Luz stadium in Lisbon on July 26, 2022. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

While he only made a five minute cameo in the 3-2 win at Keepmoat Stadium, the defender would be given 45 minutes to impress in front of almost 50,000 people at one of Europe’s elite stadiums.

Newcastle have been hit with injury issues in the full-back position this pre-season with Jamal Lewis and Javier Manquillo yet to feature, Paul Dummett also missed the Benfica match. But through that adversity came an opportunity for Bondswell to impress.

Who is Matt Bondswell?

The Nottingham-born defender progressed through the ranks at Nottingham Forest’s academy before being snapped up by Bundesliga side RB Leipzig as a 16-year-old in 2018.

After three years at Leipzig, Bondswell joined Newcastle’s academy with the Magpies fighting off competition from Premier League rivals Leeds United and West Ham United for his signature.

Although the left-back didn’t make a first team appearance for the German side, he did spend time out on loan with Dutch second division side FC Dordrecht with whom he made seven appearances in all competitions during the 2020-21 campaign.

Prior to joining Newcastle, Bondswell represented England at Under-15 through to Under-18 level – earning 18 caps in total.

Bondswell has been a regular for Newcastle’s Under-23s/Under-21s side since his arrival. He had a brief spell on loan at League One side Shrewsbury Town between January and March last season but was recalled after failing to make an appearance.

He made 25 appearances in total for United’s second-string side last season, scoring once and was offered a new deal at the end of the campaign.

How did Bondswell fare for Newcastle United against Benfica?

As with any pre-season match, it’s important to take things with a pinch of salt but the biggest compliment you could pay Bondswell is that he didn’t look out of place in the side.

In fact, to a Benfica fan not privy to Newcastle’s squad, they may have assumed he was a first-team regular based on his composed display.

A stark contrast to being stuck on the bench at Shrewsbury earlier this year.

In a match where Miguel Almiron shone and several struggled, Bondswell was a steady and dependable presence down the left flank.

He had the confidence to get forward and attack while also getting stuck in defensively. An aerial duel with Alexander Bah saw the Benfica defender come out second best.

It’s difficult to really impress in 45 minutes as a left-back and Bondswell didn’t do anything spectacular during the game. Instead he was safe and reliable, and that’s exactly what Howe will have been looking for from the 20-year-old.

While Bondswell certainly seemed to bond well (sorry) with the first team in Portugal, another loan move is the most likely for the player this season.