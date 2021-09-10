This was Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's response when asked if Cristiano Ronaldo will start against Newcastle United

The 36-year-old returned to Manchester United last month, 12 years on from when he first left the club for Real Madrid.

Ronaldo has been training at Carrington this week ahead of facing Steve Bruce’s side – and Solskjaer’s said the Portugal international will “definitely” play a part.

But whether that’s from the start or an appearance off the pitch is currently unknown. Perhaps Solskjaer’s response hints towards the latter.

Cristiano Ronaldo will play against Newcastle United. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Solskjaer said: "He’s been having a good pre-season with Juventus, he’s played for the national team, he’s had a good week with us here.

"He’ll definitely be on the pitch at some point, that’s for sure."

The whole footballing world will have eyes on Old Trafford as Bruce’s men aim to spoil Ronaldo’s homecoming.

"He’s been good,” Solskjaer added, “Of course, we’ve followed his career from afar since he left here and everyone’s very happy to have him back.

"He can speak for himself, but it seems like he’s happy to be back as well. The mood has been very good, he’s worked well and we’re looking forward to Saturday of course."

Meanwhile, Solskjaer revealed midfielder Fred is unlikely to feature amid the South American international row.

Miguel Almiron has been the centre of a complaint from the Paraguayan FA after Newcastle refused to let him travel given the 10-day quarantine rule, meaning he would have missed games against Man United and Leeds.

Bruce confirmed Almiron was in contention, however Solskjaer provided a contrasting response when asked about the Brazilian midfielder.

He said: "I think it’s a lose, lose, lose situation for everyone, national teams, players, clubs. It’s been a farce really.

“Of course, we worked really hard before this to try to find a way, private jets, you know. There are ways to get them in and out but all the decisions have gone against the players, that’s for sure.

"They want to play for the national teams, they want to play for the clubs and they’re not allowed. For me, I’m disappointed with the whole thing; common sense might not be so common anymore.

"We need to prepare for the game without Fred but still fingers crossed that some sense can come into people’s minds and we can use him."

