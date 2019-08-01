“This will not blow over” - Newcastle United supporter groups issue warning to Mike Ashley ahead of Arsenal protests
Newcastle United supporter groups have announced their intention to march on St James’s Park in protest ahead of the Magpies’ Premier League opener against Arsenal.
Ten groups – If Rafa Goes We Go, Empty For Ashley, The Magpie Group, AshleyOutDotCom, Mike_Ashley_Out, NUFC360, London Magpies, MaintainSJP, North West Magpies and NUFCblog.co.uk – will take part in a peaceful protest march, from Sports Direct’s Northumberland Street store to the St James’s Park club shop.
The march is planned to start at 1pm on Sunday, August 11.
In a statement, released this afternoon, the collective, confirm they will also be taking part in a protest outside the club shop from 1.30pm to 2pm.
Joe Halliday, a spokesman for Empty for Ashley, said: “We’re calling on fans to not only boycott the Arsenal match, but to join us in making a loud, visible stand against Mike Ashley’s ownership. It’s time for him to realise that he is not welcome at our club and in our city.
“The eyes of the footballing world will be on St James’s Park - this is our opportunity to make it clear that enough is enough. It’s time for Mike Ashley to sell our club to a party that wants to take it forward - and it’s time for supporters who agree to take a united stand against him.
“As a collective, we are absolutely committed to a sustained, co-ordinated and long-term campaign with the sole objective of driving Mike Ashley out of Newcastle United Football Club. Boycotting the Arsenal match is not a one-off. This will not blow over.”