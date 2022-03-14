Thomas Tuchel addresses Newcastle United's ownership amid Chelsea sanctions

Kai Havertz’s 89th minute strike secured three points for the Blues at Stamford Bridge yesterday.

Chelsea, put up for sale earlier this month, are facing an uncertain future, with owner Roman Abramovich having been sanctioned due to his links to president Vladimir Putin following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

After the game, Tuchel was quizzed on Chelsea’s predicament against the backdrop of Saudi Arabia’s intervention in a civil war in neighbouring Yemen – and the country’s human rights record.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is seen during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Chelsea at St. James Park on October 30, 2021 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Tuchel was asked if it was “weird” that United, 80%-owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund following a takeover last October, were in a very different situation to Chelsea.

“It’s a big one (question),” said Tuchel. "What can I say? I don't want to point the finger, because comparing yourself, or blaming the others, does not make the situation for us a different situation.

“The statement that we condemn war, and the actions from Russia towards Ukraine, there’s no doubt. But we're facing the consequences actually, at the moment, and this is where the focus is. I hope you can understand.”

Howe made it clear that he would not discuss Saudi Arabia’s human rights record.

"I'm just going to stick to football,” said United's head coach. “I'm still bitterly disappointed about the result. My job is to coach the football team, and to get results for the football team. I'm aware of what is happening in the world. I've made my position clear."

Meanwhile, Tuchel felt his side were “lucky” to come away with the three points against a tough opponent in Newcastle.

"The Kai Havertz goal was exceptional,” he said. “We were, of course, a bit lucky. We maybe had a hard time on the pitch, because Newcastle was physical, well deserved, gave us difficulty to create chances and accelerate the game in the last 30 metres.

"It was so important not to concede. To have the quality with one chance, one quality pass and one quality finish to win it.

"Thank goodness we did it. We never got frustrated about it. They defended very, very well. You could see in the last four minutes what a goal does to the team.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.