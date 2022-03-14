Thomas Tuchel addresses Newcastle United's ownership amid Chelsea sanctions
Thomas Tuchel was asked about Newcastle United’s ownership after Chelsea, sanctioned by the Government, beat Eddie Howe’s side.
Kai Havertz’s 89th minute strike secured three points for the Blues at Stamford Bridge yesterday.
Chelsea, put up for sale earlier this month, are facing an uncertain future, with owner Roman Abramovich having been sanctioned due to his links to president Vladimir Putin following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
After the game, Tuchel was quizzed on Chelsea’s predicament against the backdrop of Saudi Arabia’s intervention in a civil war in neighbouring Yemen – and the country’s human rights record.
Tuchel was asked if it was “weird” that United, 80%-owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund following a takeover last October, were in a very different situation to Chelsea.
“It’s a big one (question),” said Tuchel. "What can I say? I don't want to point the finger, because comparing yourself, or blaming the others, does not make the situation for us a different situation.
“The statement that we condemn war, and the actions from Russia towards Ukraine, there’s no doubt. But we're facing the consequences actually, at the moment, and this is where the focus is. I hope you can understand.”
Howe made it clear that he would not discuss Saudi Arabia’s human rights record.
"I'm just going to stick to football,” said United's head coach. “I'm still bitterly disappointed about the result. My job is to coach the football team, and to get results for the football team. I'm aware of what is happening in the world. I've made my position clear."
Meanwhile, Tuchel felt his side were “lucky” to come away with the three points against a tough opponent in Newcastle.
"The Kai Havertz goal was exceptional,” he said. “We were, of course, a bit lucky. We maybe had a hard time on the pitch, because Newcastle was physical, well deserved, gave us difficulty to create chances and accelerate the game in the last 30 metres.
"It was so important not to concede. To have the quality with one chance, one quality pass and one quality finish to win it.
"Thank goodness we did it. We never got frustrated about it. They defended very, very well. You could see in the last four minutes what a goal does to the team.”