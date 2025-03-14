Thomas Tuchel has named his first England squad ahead of matches against Latvia and Albania - with Newcastle United’s Dan Burn part of the group.

Burn is uncapped at senior level by England, but the 32-year-old has been handed a call-up to the England squad for the first time. Tuchel has reportedly been impressed by Burn’s versatility and that he could become a useful part of the squad if the former Chelsea manager opts to play with three centre-backs.

Burn, who is currently preparing for Sunday’s Carabao Cup final against Liverpool, has been a regular under Eddie Howe ever since he moved to Tyneside in January 2022 and has missed just two matches, one of those through suspension, in all competitions this season. Anthony Gordon, who will not feature at Wembley on Sunday, has also been named by Tuchel in his maiden squad.

Lewis Hall, however, has missed out after suffering a season-ending injury. Hall will not feature for his club for the remainder of the campaign and will miss out on adding to his two caps he received under Lee Carsley at the end of 2024.

Hall briefly worked under Tuchel during their time at Stamford Bridge together and was expected to be handed a call-up by his former boss. Hall’s omission, however, has reportedly helped open the door for Burn to receive his maiden call-up with a dearth of left-footed defensive options available to Tuchel.

Tino Livramento, his club teammate, has also been included as he rounds off a trio of Magpies players named by Tuchel.

Elsewhere, Marcus Rashford has also earned a surprise recall to the national team. Rashford joined Aston Villa on loan in the January transfer window and has represented the Three Lions on 60 occasions, the last of those caps coming almost a year ago during their defeat to Brazil at Wembley.

Morgan Rogers, Rashford’s teammate at Villa Park, has also been called-up by Tuchel who reportedly spoke to over 50 players ahead of naming his first squad. Tuchel will speak to the media today with England set to play Albania on March 21 (7:45pm kick-off) and Latvia on March 24 (7:45pm kick-off) with both games taking place at Wembley.

Bukayo Saka and Noni Madueke will not feature because of injury, though, with both players sidelined from Arsenal and Chelsea duty respectively. John Stones and Harry Maguire, both of whom can be counted as England regulars, will also miss out through injury - potentially forcing Tuchel to name an inexperienced back-line.

Here, is Tuchel’s first England squad in full:

Thomas Tuchel’s England squad

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Southampton), James Trafford (Burnley)

Defenders: Dan Burn (Newcastle United), Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Reece James (Chelsea), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal), Tino Livramento (Newcastle United), Jarell Quasah (Liverpool), Kyle Walker (AC Milan)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Jordan Henderson (Ajax), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa)

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), , Marcus Rashford (Aston Villa), Dominic Solanke (Tottenham Hotspur)