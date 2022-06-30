Thousands of Newcastle United fans sign up for club memberships in wake of season-ticket sale

The club quickly sold the 1,000 new season-tickets it put on sale earlier this week amid “unprecedented” demand for tickets. Today, United’s made available Black & White and Junior Magpie memberships for the 2022/23 season, which are priced £35 and £20, plus a £1.95 booking fee.

The memberships give non-season-ticket holders the chance to buy match tickets ahead of any general sale. They also entitle fans to discounts on tickets, hospitality and stadium tours at St James’s Park.

There was an online queue of almost 20,000 this morning as supporters attempted to sign up for memberships, according to nufc.com.

Newcastle sold out games last season following the mid-season takeover and turnaround under head coach Eddie Howe. United had given away 10,000 season-tickets in 2019 after fans, disillusioned with the club’s direction under the ownership of Mike Ashley, gave up their seats.