Newcastle’s match at Tottenham Hotspur has been moved once again from 5:30pm on Saturday, October 22 to 4:30pm on Sunday, October 23.

Two weeks later, The Magpies will make another long journey down to Southampton which will now be played at 2pm on Sunday, November 6 having been moved from a Saturday 3pm slot.

St James's Park, Newcastle (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

And on Saturday, November 12 Newcastle will host Chelsea at St James’s Park with the kick-off time pushed back from 3pm to 5:30pm for live television broadcast. That will be The Magpies’ final match before the Premier League breaks for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

All three fixtures will be shown live on Sky Sports.