Three Newcastle United nominees for Premier League player of the month with Arsenal & Manchester City stars
Three Newcastle United players have been nominated for the Premier League’s player of the month award for October.
Newcastle have enjoyed a remarkable month having picked up 16 points out of a possible 18 while scoring 16 goals in the process. That has been no small part down to the efforts of Miguel Almiron, who has netted six times in as many matches in October.
Unsurprisingly, Almiron has been nominated for the award and is the favourite to win it, though he does face some internal competition. Kieran Trippier also enjoyed a fine month at right-back while also contributing with two assists.
The England right-back has been nominated as has Brazilian Bruno Guimaraes, who scored two goals and set-up two from midfield in October.
The Newcastle trio face competition from Manchester City duo Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland as well as Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka and Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.
The winner will be announced in due course. Votes can be made via https://plpotm.easports.com/.