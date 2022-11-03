Newcastle have enjoyed a remarkable month having picked up 16 points out of a possible 18 while scoring 16 goals in the process. That has been no small part down to the efforts of Miguel Almiron, who has netted six times in as many matches in October.

Unsurprisingly, Almiron has been nominated for the award and is the favourite to win it, though he does face some internal competition. Kieran Trippier also enjoyed a fine month at right-back while also contributing with two assists.

Miguel Almiron of Newcastle United celebrates after scoring their side's fourth goal with Callum Wilson during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Aston Villa at St. James Park on October 29, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The England right-back has been nominated as has Brazilian Bruno Guimaraes, who scored two goals and set-up two from midfield in October.

The Newcastle trio face competition from Manchester City duo Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland as well as Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka and Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.