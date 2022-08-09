Three Newcastle United stars feature in Premier League ‘Best XI’ alongside Tottenham, Chelsea and Brighton players

Goals from Fabian Schar and Callum Wilson secured Eddie Howe’s side a 2-0 win over Steve Cooper’s newly-promoted Nottingham Forest.

The Magpies controlled proceedings throughout and although their visitors threatened to spoil a party atmosphere on Tyneside, they eventually secured a comfortable victory.

Newcastle finished the weekend in 5th place, only outside the Champions League places on alphabetical order at this stage.

Whilst there’s still plenty of games to be played in the top-flight, it was a very encouraging way to kick-off the season.

Here, courtesy of data provided by Who Scored.com, we take a look at the Premier League’s statistical best XI from the opening weekend.

Do you agree with the players selected? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

1. GK: Edouard Mendy The Chelsea stopper kept a clean-sheet and helped the Blues secure a 1-0 win over Everton. Mendy was given a WhoScored rating of 7.66. Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

2. RB: Ben White Despite playing in an unfamiliar right-back position, White was very good during Arsenal's victory over Crystal Palace on Friday night. White was given a WhoScored rating of 7.71. Photo: Stuart MacFarlane Photo Sales

3. CB: Fabian Schar Schar’s thunderbolt from range got Newcastle up and running against Nottingham Forest. It wasn’t just his goal that caught the eye however with his overall defensive solidity alongside Dan Burn. Schar was given a WhoScored rating of 8.68. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

4. CB: Lloyd Kelly Bournemouth secured a 2-0 win over Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa on their return to the Premier League. The Cherries were solid defensively and barely gave the Villains forwards chances to get their side back into the game. Kelly was given a WhoScored rating of 8.16. Photo: Steve Bardens Photo Sales