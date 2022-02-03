Following a busy January transfer window which saw The Magpies make five signings while only two senior players left on loan, Eddie Howe had to trim his squad by three players.

As expected, Ciaran Clark, Jamal Lewis and Isaac Hayden are the three players that will miss out and not be able to feature for Newcastle in the Premier League for the remainder of the season.

Clark’s omission comes as no surprise following a poor run of form which saw him sent off against Norwich City back in December. The defender also saw red in the friendly match against Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia last week.

Ciaran Clark of Newcastle United makes his way past Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United after being shown a red card during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Norwich City at St. James Park on November 30, 2021 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Lewis’ exclusion from the squad has divided opinion give that he impressed when given a chance at left-back prior to his injury while a serious knee injury for Hayden means he will now be ruled out for the remainder of the season even if he returns to fitness sooner.

Eddie Howe said that all players left out of the squad would be given a chance to go out on loan. Freddie Woodman joined AFC Bournemouth and Jeff Hendrick signed for Queens Park Rangers on loan until the end of the season.

Lewis and Clark were also given a chance to leave on loan but turned down potential Championship moves. But the pair could still leave on loan with the transfer window still open in several European countries including Turkey, Russia, Switzerland and Austria.

New arrivals Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood, Bruno Guimaraes, Matt Targett and Dan Burn were included in the 25-man squad as expected. Burn’s squad number was also confirmed as number 33, the same number he wore whilst at Brighton & Hove Albion.

NUFC's squad list for the second half of the season in full:

1 Martin Dúbravka

3 Paul Dummett

5 Fabian Schar

6 Jamaal Lascelles

7 Joelinton

8 Jonjo Shelvey

9 Callum Wilson

10 Allan Saint-Maximin

11 Matt Ritchie

13 Matt Targett

15 Kieran Trippier

17 Emil Krafth

18 Federico Fernandez

19 Javier Manquillo

20 Chris Wood

21 Ryan Fraser

23 Jacob Murphy

24 Miguel Almirón

26 Karl Darlow

28 Joe Willock

29 Mark Gillespie

33 Dan Burn

34 Dwight Gayle

36 Sean Longstaff

39 Bruno Guimarães

